ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, AlphaValue cut ADECCO GRP AG/ADR to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. On average, analysts expect that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

