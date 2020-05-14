Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,137.14 ($28.11).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Admiral Group to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,392 ($31.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

In other news, insider Annette Court acquired 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,346 ($30.86) on Thursday. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,508 ($32.99). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,258.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,207.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a GBX 77 ($1.01) dividend. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $63.00. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.22%.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

