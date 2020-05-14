ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOCY opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. ADOCIA/S has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $79.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.94.

ADOCIA/S Company Profile

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. Its proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed based on novel polymers, oligomers, and small molecules to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.

