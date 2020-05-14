Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $112,393,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,457,000 after acquiring an additional 390,256 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 926,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,314,000 after acquiring an additional 369,905 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 108.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,162,000 after purchasing an additional 341,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 942,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,977,000 after purchasing an additional 326,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $119.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.92. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.82.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

