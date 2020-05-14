Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Trading 3.2% Higher

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.80, 22,057 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,172,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 82.13% and a negative net margin of 3,108.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advaxis by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Advaxis by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 200,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advaxis by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 847,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 234,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advaxis by 823.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 403,183 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Advaxis by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,780,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,297 shares during the period. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

