Aena SME (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Aena SME (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena SME in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena SME in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of ANNSF opened at $110.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.96. Aena SME has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $201.65.

About Aena SME

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

