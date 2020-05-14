AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 55,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.51.

AFL opened at $31.99 on Thursday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

