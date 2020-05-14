Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €2.95 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.95 ($3.43) target price on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC set a €4.25 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.50 ($4.07) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.57 ($7.64).

Air France KLM stock opened at €3.95 ($4.59) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €4.74 and a 200-day moving average of €8.05. Air France KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a one year high of €14.65 ($17.03).

About Air France KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

