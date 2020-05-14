Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. is a leading provider of air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. Through five principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier Certificates, ATSG also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance services, airport ground services, fuel management, specialized transportation management, and air charter brokerage services. ATSG subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc., Air Transport International, LLC, Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc., Capital Cargo International Airlines, Inc., and LGSTX Services, Inc. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $20.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,028.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,850 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,570,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 754.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,207,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,325,000 after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

