Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) PT Lowered to $3.75 at CIBC

Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from $4.25 to $3.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alaris Royalty from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alaris Royalty from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS PAZRF opened at $1.99 on Monday. Alaris Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

