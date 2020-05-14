Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Alector worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth about $165,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alector by 225.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 331,642 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alector by 420.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the period. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $222,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,427,622.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $1,463,165.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 723,694 shares of company stock worth $17,423,682. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALEC opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. Alector Inc has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.10). Alector had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 496.65%. Equities analysts expect that Alector Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

