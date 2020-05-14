Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.26 and last traded at $29.85, 7,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 362,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALEC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alector in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Alector in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alector in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alector from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Get Alector alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.10). Alector had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 496.65%. Research analysts predict that Alector Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Alector news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $1,463,165.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $229,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 723,694 shares of company stock worth $17,423,682 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alector by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alector by 460.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 18.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.