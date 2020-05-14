Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALXN. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.67.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $102.45 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $134.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 418,621 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,536,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

