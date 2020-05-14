Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 14,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $200.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $334.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.97.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.33.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

