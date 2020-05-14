Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Shares Gap Down to $7.50

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.04, but opened at $7.50. Allegheny Technologies shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 800,456 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATI shares. TheStreet lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.13 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

