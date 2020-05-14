Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $47.67 Average PT from Analysts

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN stock opened at $33.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.22.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 78.97% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 211.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 28.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.