Allison Transmission Holdings Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Allison Transmission has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. Allison Transmission has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 78.97% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.