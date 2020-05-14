Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALLO. BidaskClub raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 16.46 and a quick ratio of 16.46. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). Analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $71,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $107,528.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at $932,380.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,535 shares of company stock worth $572,160. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,077,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,542,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,658,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,679,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,632,000 after acquiring an additional 335,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 295,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

