Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 294,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $410.11 million, a PE ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Allot Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allot Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

