Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Allot Communications updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $410.11 million, a PE ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Allot Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.