Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.8% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,028,000. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,060,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,348.33 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $938.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,234.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,325.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.