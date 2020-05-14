Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lifted by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.1% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,819,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $864,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Alphabet by 5.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,384,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 56.1% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,348.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,234.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.15.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

