Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,800 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,396,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 75,110 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 688,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 20.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 142,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 23,981 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 75.4% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 38,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

NYSE:FSK opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.49. FS KKR Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 73.13%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.00 million. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Kropp purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 57,560 shares of company stock valued at $267,535 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

