Alps Advisors Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Zoetis by 26.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 230,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after buying an additional 48,894 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,362 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.40.

Shares of ZTS opened at $123.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average of $127.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.