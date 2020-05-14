Alps Advisors Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 8.09%.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

