Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $2.53 Million in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 50,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $49.56 on Thursday. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

