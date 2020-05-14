Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,723 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 88,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 53,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

