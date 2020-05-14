Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28,149 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,897,000. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $520,558.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather Preston bought 2,050 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.71 per share, with a total value of $147,005.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,814. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,293,107.

KRTX stock opened at $75.35 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $152.00. The company has a quick ratio of 145.80, a current ratio of 145.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average of $73.41.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.