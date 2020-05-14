Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €41.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

ALO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.50 ($49.42) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €44.52 ($51.77).

Alstom stock opened at €39.36 ($45.77) on Tuesday. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($43.45). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.79.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

