American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Stock Price Down 2.6%

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.48, approximately 1,283,486 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,709,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXL shares. Buckingham Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $574.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Mccaslin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,322. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $256,865 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 30,062 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 258.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 116,220 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 281.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 868,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 640,699 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 69,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,881,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 297,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.