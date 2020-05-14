American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Trading Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $69.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock. American Financial Group traded as low as $58.03 and last traded at $59.85, 1,431,759 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 150% from the average session volume of 573,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.54.

AFG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,593,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,194,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 890.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,607,000 after acquiring an additional 687,698 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,461,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,585,000 after acquiring an additional 276,250 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,623,000 after acquiring an additional 204,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average is $95.13.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.88%.

About American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.