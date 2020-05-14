American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,367 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.35% of American National Insurance worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American National Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in American National Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in American National Insurance by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in American National Insurance by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

American National Insurance stock opened at $70.83 on Thursday. American National Insurance has a 12 month low of $63.93 and a 12 month high of $126.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%.

ANAT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

American National Insurance Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.