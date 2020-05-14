American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Receives $10.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on AOBC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $532.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $30,009.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,533.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Deana L. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,780.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $70,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 77,042 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

