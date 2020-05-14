AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Raised to $98.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.25.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $84.15 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $97.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,274.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $1,686,948.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,731,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,529 shares of company stock worth $2,911,869 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,978,000 after buying an additional 860,769 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $54,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 858,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,230,000 after buying an additional 463,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,986,000 after buying an additional 453,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

