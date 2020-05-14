AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AMVMF opened at $15.88 on Tuesday.

About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

