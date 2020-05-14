AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $50.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AMN Healthcare Services traded as low as $40.50 and last traded at $42.22, with a volume of 645552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AMN. TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

In related news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $676,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.16.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

