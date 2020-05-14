Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $4.56. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 2,309,280 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

In other news, Director Paul M. Meister purchased 353,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $1,128,140.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chintu Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,370.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 619,339 shares of company stock worth $2,074,576 over the last three months. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares in the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.