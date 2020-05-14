Analysts Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Announce -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) will announce ($0.72) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Jounce Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.21). Jounce Therapeutics had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 28.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JNCE shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

JNCE opened at $4.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.66. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 48,470 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 679,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 259,817 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 96,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

