Analysts Set Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Target Price at $97.43

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on APH shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $81.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,962,000 after acquiring an additional 23,277 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 431,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 70,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

