Analysts Set Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT at $75.36

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

CL opened at $68.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average is $69.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,562,810 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

