Analyzing Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) & Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -9.03% -16.20% -8.22% Upwork -6.44% -7.85% -4.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.3% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. 52.4% of Pegasystems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of Upwork shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pegasystems and Upwork’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $911.38 million 7.50 -$90.43 million ($1.25) -68.23 Upwork $300.56 million 5.20 -$16.66 million ($0.15) -90.53

Upwork has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pegasystems. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pegasystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pegasystems and Upwork, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 0 5 0 3.00 Upwork 0 2 5 0 2.71

Pegasystems presently has a consensus price target of $109.80, indicating a potential upside of 28.74%. Upwork has a consensus price target of $14.13, indicating a potential upside of 4.01%. Given Pegasystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than Upwork.

Risk & Volatility

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upwork beats Pegasystems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. It also provides digital process automation products for businesses with capabilities to automate industry-specific business processes. In addition, the company offers Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; and guidance and implementation, technical support, and instructor-led and online training services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and high tech, communications and media, insurance, government, consumer services, and life sciences markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. In addition, the company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Further, its marketplace offerings include Upwork Standard, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and Internet escrow agency services. The company has opeations in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

