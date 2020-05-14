Analyzing QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) & BayCom (OTCMKTS:BCML)

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and BayCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 18.07% 7.76% 0.75% BayCom 16.39% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

QNB has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayCom has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QNB and BayCom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $54.74 million 1.93 $12.36 million N/A N/A BayCom $86.11 million 1.61 $17.32 million $1.89 6.01

BayCom has higher revenue and earnings than QNB.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for QNB and BayCom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A BayCom 0 0 2 0 3.00

BayCom has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.97%. Given BayCom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BayCom is more favorable than QNB.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of BayCom shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of QNB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of BayCom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as a bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; letters of credit, credit cards, and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and Internet-and mobile-banking, electronic bill payment, and remote deposit capture services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 11 branches in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services; debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, and letters of credit; lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, and account reconciliation services; and escrow services, as well as facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges. It operates through a network of 22 full service branches and one loan production office located in San Francisco Bay Area, California; Seattle, Washington; and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

