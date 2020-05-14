Analyzing SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) & Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) and SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. SMARTONE TELECO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and SMARTONE TELECO/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 0 2 0 3.00 SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $3.75 billion 1.12 $571.06 million $0.41 11.66 SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Profitability

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 9.14% 12.90% 5.06% SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL. The company also provides BiP, an integrated IP-based communication platform; Turkcell TV+, which enables its subscribers to watch live television channels and on-demand video content; fizy, a digital music platform; Lifebox, a cloud service for data storage; Dergilik, a digital publishing platform; Yaani, a search engine application; My Account, an application for customers to track their bills and usage; Goals on Your Mobile, an application that allows fans to follow their sports team; Turkcell Academy that provides digital learning contents and services; and UpCall, a call management service. In addition, it offers Turkcell Smart Enablers, a mobile-based network that offers services for companies to know their customers; Turkcell Smart Map service; location based services; authentication services; Mobile Signature, which enables mobile subscribers to sign on electronic documents and transactions; Mobile Connect; Cloud services; Machine to Machine and Internet of Things; mobile marketing and corporate messaging services; management information system, and e-commerce platform. Further, the company provides international roaming, and wholesale voice and data services. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 15.6 million prepaid subscribers and 18.5 million postpaid subscribers; and approximately 2.1 million fixed line customers. The company covers 3.1 million homes with its fiber infrastructure. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is a subsidiary of Turkcell Holding A.S.

SMARTONE TELECO/S Company Profile

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

