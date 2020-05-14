Andrew Findlay Purchases 31 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Andrew Findlay purchased 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 488 ($6.42) per share, for a total transaction of £151.28 ($199.00).

Andrew Findlay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get easyJet alerts:

On Tuesday, April 14th, Andrew Findlay purchased 22 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 688 ($9.05) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($199.11).

On Tuesday, March 10th, Andrew Findlay purchased 15 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,059 ($13.93) per share, for a total transaction of £158.85 ($208.96).

EZJ opened at GBX 488.50 ($6.43) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 585.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,130.50. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 5.56. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,320 ($17.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($20.26) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Main First Bank cut shares of easyJet to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 668 ($8.79) to GBX 545 ($7.17) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goodbody lowered shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,023.62 ($13.47).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.