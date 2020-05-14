Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Stake Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 273.4% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BUD opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.62. The firm has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.32. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $57.75 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

