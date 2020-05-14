Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.03.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. Apache has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 4.76.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apache will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apache news, insider P Anthony Lannie purchased 32,942 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,777.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apache by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,511,000 after buying an additional 3,694,392 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apache by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,857,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $405,782,000 after buying an additional 876,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apache by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,443,000 after buying an additional 209,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Apache by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,327,000 after buying an additional 1,369,676 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apache in the 4th quarter valued at $102,618,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

