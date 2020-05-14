Apergy (NYSE:APY) Shares Gap Down to $9.36

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $9.36. Apergy shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 24,939 shares trading hands.

APY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apergy from $11.00 to $6.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Apergy from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $725.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Apergy had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apergy Corp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apergy in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

