Aperio Group LLC Acquires 133,713 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,713 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,978,000 after buying an additional 203,627 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of NYSE KDP opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.