Aperio Group LLC Acquires 144,857 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,857 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.12% of AGNC Investment worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 189,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,768.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Fisk purchased 15,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.44.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 20 dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

