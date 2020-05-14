Aperio Group LLC Acquires 238,955 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 121.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,955 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Juniper Networks worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

